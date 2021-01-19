Rovco signs subsea contract for Scottish wind farm

Rovco, a leading provider of ROV and hydrographic services, combining innovative robotic platforms and cutting-edge technology, signs contract to perform subsea work on Scottish offshore wind farm, Beatrice.

Rovco, managed from its recently established base in Edinburgh, Scotland, will carry out a campaign of inspection and survey work across nominated subsea jacket locations on the wind farm, including export and inter-array cables to assist in informing the current condition and any potential maintenance planning at the site. The project will utilise the DPII vessel, Glomar Wave to deploy a WROV solution for asset and cable depth of burial inspections along with a hydrographic survey vessel from local supplier Moray First Marine Ltd, to support Rovco’s team whilst performing multibeam and scour assessment surveys.

From the start of the tender process to completion of the works offshore approximately 43 onshore and offshore personnel, made up of full time and contract positions will have worked on the delivery of the project for Rovco. Awards such as this from Beatrice, are enabling job retention, further growth of the company and full-time employment opportunities to be created, given follow-on work that will be required to maintain these assets and the expanding Scottish wind farm market in general.

Offshore wind, wave and tidal generation have a key role in delivering against the aim to generate 50% of Scotland’s overall energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030 with net-zero emissions by 2045. This offers the perfect environment for Rovco’s autonomous future.

Beatrice is capable of providing enough wind-powered electricity for up to 450 000 homes.

