Bluestar Energy Australia appoints Managing Director

Bluestar Energy Capital has appointed Steve Jackson as Managing Director of its Australian renewable development platform, Bluestar Energy Australia Pty Ltd. He has over 30 years of experience in all facets of the Australian power industry and has held executive positions with leading private and public electricity companies. Jackson will be based in Bluestar’s Sydney CBD office.

Steve has held prior positions as Vice President (APAC Regional Manager) at First Solar and Head of Development at FRV Australia.

“Steve has a proven track record in establishing and scaling leading platforms in the Australian energy transition,” commented Declan Flanagan, Founder and CEO of Bluestar. “I am delighted to have such an accomplished energy executive build on our business in Australia.”

“Bluestar has such a high calibre team with a fantastic track record of success in developing renewable energy projects globally. I’m fortunate to hit the ground running with great resources, one permitted wind project, and other projects having commenced development with an established developer here in Australia,” commented Jackson. “I look forward to building another high performing team of Aussie industry professionals to develop more wind, solar, and storage projects. The challenge of meeting Australian decarbonisation targets is considerable, creating a huge opportunity to build a globally significant platform and I look forward to helping achieve this.”

Since the completion of its US$100 million initial fundraising from Founder, Declan Flanagan, and investors S2G Ventures and Great Bay Renewables in 2022, Bluestar has been successfully scaling its global presence. The company now has offices in Chicago and Austin, the US, Dublin, Ireland, and Sydney, Australia. Its fast-growing team consists of more than 30 professionals, and its project development pipeline already exceeds 1 GW, including Bluestar’s first fully permitted project in Australia, which is on track to enter construction next year.

“I am very pleased with the progress we have made in a short period of time. It’s a testament to the great group of professionals at Bluestar,” commented Flanagan. “But this is a long-term and patient plan. There are plenty of challenges to the global energy transition as well as undisciplined capital chasing investments, which makes Bluestar’s greenfield development-focused strategy especially important.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.