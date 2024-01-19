RWE commissions new turbines at Swedish wind farm
RWE is growing its renewables business in Sweden. The company has now commissioned two more turbines for its Örken onshore wind farm in Halland County, Southern Sweden. Two 4 MW Vestas turbines have been added to the six-turbine site. In addition, the two turbines are sustainable: they are reused, refurbished, and more efficient than the existing ones. The new turbines alone supply approximately 4550 Swedish homes with green electricity.
“Sweden is a growth market for us to expand wind energy. And by reusing turbines, as we have done here at Örken wind farm, we can produce renewable electricity even more sustainably and efficiently, due to rapid developments in modern turbine technology. We’re making the most of the Swedish wind while driving forward the country’s energy transition,” said Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia.
The Örken wind farm was commissioned in 2012 with a total of six wind turbines for an installed capacity of 18 MW. Now, the extended site has 8 turbines with a total capacity of 26 MW. Örken Wind Farm provides electricity to approximately 14 850 Swedish households.
