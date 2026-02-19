All foundations installed at the Baltic Power offshore wind farm

Baltic Power, a joint venture offshore wind project of ORLEN Group and Northland Power, has completed the main installation works of all 78 key elements of foundations – monopiles for turbines and offshore substations.

Over 20 vessels and 500 crew members and contractor representatives took part in this part of the installation campaign.

Installation of offshore foundations is an enormous challenge; the company performed a campaign that was unpreceded in Poland in terms of scope and scale of works. Vessel crews operated precisely with heavy loads, reaching 1300 – 1700 t and 100 m in length. Therefore, multiple operations were a single-attempt work leaving no space for mistakes. Moreover, they were performed in challenging sea and weather conditions.

Installation of monopiles demanded the use of an entire fleet of specialised vessels. Besides the main vessels that performed lifting and pilling works, a fleet of tugboats, crew transfer vessels, environmental monitoring, and offshore supply vessels supported main operations. The installation area was surrounded by a double bubble curtain to mitigate noise and vibrations released by the main hammer during pilling works.

All monopiles are installed on the seabed. Installations are being finalised for the remaining transition pieces at the moment and stable progress is being made in the installation of 15 MW wind turbines. Installation works of offshore cables are the next major task, however this part of the campaign is heavily dependent on weather, as sub-zero temperatures and severe winter conditions may affect performed operations.

The status of the construction campaign at the Baltic Power offshore wind farm:

Monopiles: 78/78, complete.

Transition pieces: 60/78.

Wind turbines: 30/76.

Offshore substations: 2/2, complete.

Onshore substation: +90% complete.

Onshore cables: +90% complete.

Offshore export cables: 2/4, ongoing.

Offshore inter-array cables: Coming soon.

Service base: Complete and operational.

Around 80 various types of vessels have been mobilised so far since the beginning of the installation campaign with over 4500 members of vessel crews, representatives of the contractors, and members of Baltic Power team. Around 20 vessels operate on the 130 km2 site every day, co-ordinated by Baltic Power’s Marine Coordination Center in Leba. The end of the construction campaign is expected in 2H26.

Baltic Power is the most advanced offshore wind project in Poland and the first to commence offshore installations. Once construction of the ~1.2 GW offshore wind farm is completed, up to 4 TWh of electricity will be generated annually, which stands for 3% of the current national demand. The farm is located approximately 23 km from the shore near Choczewo and Leba, covering an area of 130 km2. Baltic Power is scheduled to become operational in late 2026.

