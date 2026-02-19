Hellenic Cables to supply inter-array cables for the BC-Wind offshore wind project

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, was awarded a contract by DEME for the supply of inter-array cables for the BC-Wind offshore wind project in Poland.

Developed by Ocean Winds, an international offshore wind developer and a 50/50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, BC-Wind is located about 23 km off Poland’s Baltic Sea coast. Once operational, the 390 MW wind farm, comprising 26 wind turbine generators, will supply clean electricity to approximately half a million households each year.

Under the contract, Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the design, engineering, manufacturing, testing, and supply of approximately 70 km, including spares, of 66 kV inter-array submarine cables, as well as the supply of the associated cable accessories.

The cables will be produced at Hellenic Cables’ state-of-the-art submarine cables manufacturing facility in Corinth, Greece, with completion of production expected by the end of 2027.

This award follows the EPCI contract for export cables to the BC-Wind project, which Hellenic Cables, in consortium with DEME, signed with Ocean Winds.

Philip Scheers, General Manager Cables at DEME, responded: “DEME and Hellenic Cables have consistently demonstrated effective collaboration across multiple offshore wind projects. We anticipate that our shared expertise and commitment to excellence will lead to a safe and successful execution of the BC-Wind project.”

Kostas Savvakis, General Manager of Hellenic Cables, stated: “This project further strengthens our role as a trusted partner in offshore wind developments across Europe. Our collaboration with DEME and Ocean Winds on the BC-Wind project reflects our proven capability to deliver high-quality cable solutions, supporting the energy transition in the Baltic region.”

Pete Geddes, BC-Wind Project Director at Ocean Winds, concluded: “The selection of Hellenic Cables for the inter-array cables package marks another important milestone for the BC-Wind project as we progress through the construction phase. Their proven expertise in delivering high-quality submarine cable systems, combined with our close co-operation with DEME, will be key to ensuring the reliable and timely execution of this offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea.”

