DNV publishes certification guidance for energy islands and offshore wind farms in Poland

DNV has published an important update of its comprehensive service specification for project certification, DNV-SE-0190. The new edition is the world’s first document which addresses the certification of energy islands and offshore wind farms in Poland.

Poland is planning impressively rapid growth in offshore wind and has recently published the Polish Maritime Safety Act which defines country-specific requirements for certification. The new appendix in DNV’s service specification is addressing those requirements and combines it with the common international practice to certify offshore wind power plants in Poland.

“There was a strong need from the industry to include both topics in our service specification which will support our customers to meet growth targets for offshore wind in a safe and reliable way,” explained Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification at DNV. “Certification to international standards is one of the most accepted risk management tools worldwide. In times of ambitious renewables targets and cost reduction, scaling, and faster implementation needs, the independent evaluation is of high importance to prove the state-of-the-art level of safety, quality, and reliability for offshore wind assets.”

Fabio Pollicino, Director Service Area Renewables Certification at DNV, added: “Together with our Committee of Experts (CoE), which involves external industry members, we are ensuring that the DNV services are adjusted to the market needs considering latest experiences, technologies, and lessons learned from offshore projects worldwide. Several stakeholders will benefit from our guideline for energy islands and offshore wind farms in Poland, providing transparency to organisations involved and supporting a faster energy transition.”

Energy islands, giant new offshore renewable energy conversion, and transmission plants are currently at the idea stage and under development. To bring confidence to all stakeholders involved in this emerging concept, DNV has described the certification process, providing a guidance and transparency to the market.

