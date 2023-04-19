Final turbines installed at Vattenfall’s South Kyle wind farm

The 50th and final wind turbine has now been installed at Vattenfall’s South Kyle wind farm, marking a major milestone towards the completion of the renewable energy project in East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

Turbine H04’s three 64 m blades were lifted into position, concluding South Kyle’s 11-month installation programme which saw 450 major components individually transported from Ayr and Glasgow to the site south-east of Dalmellington for assembly and installation.

The wind farm is Vattenfall’s largest onshore development in the UK. With a capacity of 240 MW, it will generate enough electricity to meet the equivalent demand of approximately 170 000 UK homes annually. Once complete, it will also generate a fund for local communities worth an estimated £38 million over 25 years.

Independent analysis has shown that the project has fuelled £44 million of spend with local businesses, rising to over £93 million across Scotland, with hundreds of jobs supported locally and nationally.

On site, energisation, testing, and commissioning is now well underway, with South Kyle wind farm scheduled to be completed over the summer months.

Paul Nickless, Vattenfall’s Project Director for South Kyle, said: “I am delighted to see the installation of our final and fiftieth turbine at South Kyle wind farm. My thanks go to colleagues, suppliers and partners who have worked tirelessly to achieve this major milestone. It signals the construction project entering its final testing and commissioning phase ahead of completion. Perhaps most importantly, though, the progress at South Kyle means a number of the turbines are already generating clean, green power for the national grid, powering homes, businesses and organisations across the country and taking us one step closer to achieving our goals of net zero and achieving a fossil fuel free future.”

