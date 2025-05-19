Smulders secures contract for Baltica 2 offshore wind farm

Smulders has announced its involvement in the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm project. As part of the contract signed by PGE and Ørsted, Smulders will be responsible for manufacturing suspended internal platform cages at its facility Smulders Projects Poland in Zary and assembling them on the new Polish offshore wind terminal in Swinoujscie.

The suspended internal platforms play a crucial role in the foundation structures of the wind farm, enabling operational teams to access the wind turbine and switchgear for technical interventions. Smulders' expertise in steel construction and offshore wind energy ensures the highest quality and reliability of these components.

The production in Zary, and the set-up of the assembly line at the new offshore wind terminal in Swinoujscie, further establishes the position of Smulders as a main contributor to the development of offshore wind, its commitment in supporting the local supply chain, and contributing to the development of offshore wind energy in the region.

Jaap Jansen, Tender Director of Smulders, said: “The Baltica 2 project marks another important milestone in our long-term commitment to the offshore wind ambitions in Poland, a country in which Smulders has been operating own production facilities for over two decades. With Smulders actively contributing to all three Polish offshore wind farms currently under construction, we are proud to play a central role in shaping the country’s renewable energy future. We are committed to making the project a success in cooperation with Ørsted and PGE.”

Smulders, with a track record of close to 3000 foundations and 40 substations, continues to lead the way in innovation and excellence in the offshore wind market. This contract further strengthens Smulders' position as a key player in the industry.

