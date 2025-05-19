UK wind farms warned of emerging criminal threat to copper cabling

Crime analysts at DeterTech, a trusted security partner to renewables and the police, have identified the unwanted import of a crime type more commonly seen in mainland Europe and North America.

The theft of copper cabling from inside wind turbines has historically been rare in the UK. However, this has dramatically changed since the beginning of April 2025. There have been 9 reported offences since 14 April 2025, suggesting an organised group is targeting the industry.

The targeted locations span several counties, including Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Derbyshire, Essex, Humberside, Northamptonshire, North Yorkshire, and Lincolnshire. In one instance, three turbines within a single wind farm complex were broken into, further underscoring the scale and potential co-ordination of these operations.

Once offenders have gained entry, the turbine door is forcibly opened and the electricity supply is isolated to eliminate the risk of electrocution. The copper cabling is then cut and removed. Notably, the offenders appear undeterred by the fact that the turbines are active at the time of entry, indicating a high level of confidence and familiarity with the infrastructure.

Richard Crisp, Intelligence Analyst, DeterTech, responded: “With such a surge of cable theft incidents in the UK, we are urging wind farm management companies to inspect their turbines for any signs of tampering or theft. Any incidents need to be reported immediately to the local police. Additionally, we encourage operators to review recent CCTV footage for any suspicious activity, particularly around entrance gates, and to remain vigilant to unfamiliar vehicles or individuals near their sites.”

In the first instance all thefts, suspicious vehicle and hostile reconnaissance need to be reported to local police force – this allows the National Infrastructure Crime Reduction Partnership (NICRP) and UK policing agencies to build a comprehensive picture of the threat and co-ordinate an effective response.

