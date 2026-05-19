WFW advises Octopus on acquisition of six French onshore wind farms

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has advised Octopus Energy Generation on the acquisition of a portfolio of six French onshore wind projects through its Sky fund (ORI SCSp) from Impax Asset Management.

The portfolio projects have a total installed capacity of 88 MW.

The transaction is part of Octopus’ ambitious €584 million investment programme in the European wind energy sector, which entails the acquisition of 321 MW of onshore wind capacity across 17 sites in France, Germany, and Poland.

UK-headquartered Octopus currently manages a portfolio of around 400 MW of onshore wind projects in France, including both operational assets and projects under construction.

Founded in 1998, Impax is a leading specialist investor focused on the transition to a more sustainable economy, employing approximately 100 investment professionals within listed equities, fixed income, and private markets.

The WFW Paris Energy team that advised Octopus was led by Public Law and Regulatory Partner, Laurent Battoue, supported by Corporate/M&A Partner, Thomas Rabain. They were assisted by Counsel, Antoine Bois-Minot, Senior Associates, Juliana Brandao-Marques and Catherine Masquelet, on the project aspects of the transaction and by Senior Associate, Mohamed Douib, and Associate, Thibault de Toytot, on corporate/M&A matters. Finance advice was provided by Partner, Laurence Martinez-Bellet, Senior Associate, Julie Michelangeli, and Associate, Chloe Moriceau.

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