BSH awards wind site characterisation contract to Fugro

Fugro has been awarded a geophysical investigation contract by Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (Bundesamt für Seeschifffahrt und Hydrographie (BSH)).

The award is in line with the seismic survey work completed in 2020 and 2021 in co-operation with Fraunhofer IWES to build a basis for geological models of the offshore wind farm sites. The sites are due to be auctioned in the coming years and will play a significant role in Germany’s energy transition plan.

Work on the contract is scheduled to start in April 2022: Fugro will perform the positioning and sub-bottom profiling recording and interpretation, and Fraunhofer IWES will focus on the seismic survey and interpretation. The teams’ combined expertise, resources, and dedicated survey vessels will ensure a safe and efficient survey and the timely delivery of geo-data results to support BSH’s tight planning schedule. Fugro will also provide geotechnical data to the German government under a separate contract that will be integrated with the geophysical data, contributing reliable input for the future development of the renewable offshore sector in the German Bight.

Connor Schulze, Fugro Germany Marine GmbH Proposal Manager, said: "We are proud to have been selected by BSH for this exciting and complex project. Recent projects have shown that with our combined expertise we can provide reliable geo-data, effectively and to the highest standards, fitting perfectly into BSH's workflow and contributing to the development of German offshore wind farms."

