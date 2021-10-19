Kincardine offshore wind farm delivering green electricity in Scotland

The 50 MW Kincardine offshore wind farm is located 15 km off the coast of Aberdeenshire, Scotland, in water depths ranging from 60 - 80 m.

The project consists of five Vestas V164-9.5 MW and one V80-2 MW turbine, each installed on WindFloat® semi-submersible platforms designed by Principle Power.

The Kincardine project was started back in 2014 by Allan MacAskill and Lord Nicol Stephen, now both directors of Flotation Energy plc. In 2016, Cobra Group became the main investor in Kincardine Offshore Windfarm Ltd. (KOWL).

Cobra Wind, a subsidiary of Cobra Group, has been responsible for delivery of the project, including engineering, construction, installation and commissioning.

In addition to being one of the largest floating wind farms in the world, the development also uses some of the highest capacity wind turbines ever installed on floating platforms.

It will generate over 200 GWh/yr of green electricity – enough renewable electricity to power more than 50 000 Scottish households.

The Kincardine team has also announced the selection of Aberdeen as its operations and maintenance base.