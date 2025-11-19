OES Group secures £5.5 million export contract

OES Group, a Gateshead-based provider of advanced solutions to fouling and corrosion in maritime, renewable energy, and port infrastructure, has secured a £5.5 million export contract with a Belgian firm specialising in the construction of offshore wind farms. The contract was partly facilitated by a trade loan of up to £2.5 million, guaranteed with a General Export Facility from UK Export Finance (UKEF), the government’s export credit agency.

With the government-backed financing, issued by HSBC UK, OES will deliver technology to enhance the lifespan of offshore wind farms built by their client in Europe. UKEF’s support has given the business more flexibility in planning and greater confidence in cash flow, opening up opportunities for future growth.

OES’s export growth has translated into domestic impact. In the last year, the company moved into a new Gateshead factory and created 15 additional jobs – including senior roles such as Operations Director – bringing its total UK workforce to 36.

Since 2021, when UKEF first supported OES with a General Export Facility, the firm has increased its exports and grown its revenue by just over 200%. The company achieved revenue of £13.7 million in the last financial year, compared with £4.5 million in 2021. Building on this success, OES is securing new contracts in China, Korea, and the Netherlands, and making investments in the Japanese off-shore wind market.

Looking forward, OES’s global output will continue to grow with a manufacturing facility opening in Dubai, scheduled for completion in 1H26.

Patrick Kendell, North East – Senior Export Finance Manager, UK Export Finance, said: “Supporting businesses like OES is exactly what UKEF is here to do. Our General Export Facility helps companies expand into new markets, scale their operations, and create jobs at home and abroad.

“It’s fantastic to see OES using this support to grow their exports, invest in the North East, and explore new opportunities internationally.”

Robert Forsyth, Managing Director at OES, added: “UKEF and HSBC’s backing has allowed us to invest in our future, exploring new markets in Asia, and open up an entity in the UAE.

“Closer to home, OES has been able to invest in another factory in the North East, increasing job opportunities as a result. Knowing we have had UKEF’s support has given us the peace of mind to drive growth without being held back, enabling us to soar to new heights within the industry. Looking ahead, I am so excited to see what more OES can achieve.”

Peter Wilbraham, Regional Director in Global Trade Solutions at HSBC UK, concluded: “We are delighted to support OES in its export growth journey. Through our partnership with UKEF, we have been able to provide tailored financing solutions that give businesses the confidence and flexibility to expand into new markets. It’s fantastic to see OES creating new jobs and growing its global presence.

“At HSBC UK we are keen to support ambitious businesses such as OES which are exploring importing and exporting opportunities.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!