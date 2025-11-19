SPIE awarded contract by DEME

SPIE Global Services Energy, a subsidiary of SPIE, an independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has announced that its wind power high-voltage specialist entity, SPIE Wind Connect, has been awarded a significant contract by DEME.

Under this agreement, SPIE Wind Connect will carry out 66 kV inter-array cable (IAC) termination and testing on the remaining 87 wind turbine generators (WTGs), marking the final phase of the Dogger Bank wind farm project.

Located more than 130 km off the North-east coast of England in the North Sea, Dogger Bank is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%), and Vårgrønn (20%). SSE Renewables is leading on construction and delivery across all three phases, while Equinor will operate the wind farm throughout its anticipated 35-year lifetime. Over 400 long-term jobs have already been created in South Tyneside to support operations and maintenance.

Scheduled for completion in 2026, Dogger Bank offshore wind farm will be the world’s largest, with a total capacity of 3.6 GW. The project is being delivered in three 1.2 GW phases: Dogger Bank A and B, each with 95 turbines, and Dogger Bank C with 87 turbines.

The project will feature GE’s Haliade-X offshore wind turbines – the most powerful in operation today. Dogger Bank will be the first offshore wind farm in the world to install the Haliade-X 13 MW and 14 MW models. Each turbine can generate up to 14 MW of power, with a single blade rotation capable of powering a UK home for more than two days.

When fully operational in 2026, Dogger Bank will be capable of supplying renewable electricity to 6 million UK homes, a major milestone in advancing the UK’s net-zero ambitions.

Sam Dowey, Managing Director at SPIE Wind Connect, commented: “Being selected to deliver inter-array cable termination and testing across all three phases of Dogger Bank is a strong endorsement of our capabilities and commitment. We are proud to play a vital role in this record-breaking project, which will set new standards for offshore wind and accelerate the transition to renewable energy in the UK and beyond.”

