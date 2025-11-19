VSB France commissions Eoliennes de Fadoumal wind farm in France

With the commissioning of the Eoliennes de Fadoumal wind farm, VSB is strengthening its position in the French wind energy market.

In the wind-rich highlands of Arzenc-de-Randon, six Enercon E82 wind turbines will now generate a total of 13.8 MW of clean electricity – enough to supply more than 13 000 residents and avoid 8400 tpy of CO 2 emissions.

Dr Felix Grolman, CEO of the VSB Group, commented: “The commissioning of the Eoliennes de Fadoumal wind farm is an impressive demonstration of how well VSB France is positioned to deliver complex projects. As a Group, we are committed to investing in innovative and environmentally compatible projects, actively contributing to Europe’s energy transition, and further expanding our strategic portfolio in France.”

With the new wind farm, VSB France is further expanding its presence in the Occitanie region. The company now operates wind turbines with a total installed capacity of more than 50 MW, both owned and on behalf of third parties.

Maël Lagarde, Managing Director of VSB France, noted: “Building at this altitude is always a challenge. We are proud to have completed this project. Thanks to state-of-the-art technology, we can minimise the impact on birdlife while contributing to a sustainable, decarbonised energy future.”

The Eoliennes de Fadoumal wind farm is located at an altitude of 1420 m – an exceptional site that posed specific challenges during the construction phase due to cold temperatures and snowfall. All turbines are equipped with a next-generation avifauna detection system (SDA) supplied by the European manufacturer, BIOSECO.

The system detects birds in real time and responds through a multi-stage process involving optical deterrence and temporary turbine shutdowns for as long as a bird remains within the detection zone.

Bernard Tribillac, Construction Project Manager at VSB France, concluded: “The site’s altitude and its forested surroundings fully justify the decision to equip the entire wind farm with a cutting-edge system to ensure optimal bird protection. The SDA system allows the operation of the wind turbines to be flexibly adapted to bird activity – an important part of our commitment to preserving biodiversity.”

