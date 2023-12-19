AXPO sells 72 MW of French wind projects

Axpo has agreed the sale of three wind farms in France with a combined capacity of 72 MW to an Article 9 fund advised by EB – Sustainable Investment Management GmbH (EB-SIM), it was announced today. The transaction sees Axpo continue to generate strong revenues from its extensive wind farm portfolio and development pipeline. Axpo will continue to provide technical and commercial management services for the portfolio following the sale.

Included in the sale are 21 state-of-the-art wind power plants in the Centre-Val de Loire, Hauts-de-France and Nouvelle-Aquitaine regions of France. Equipped with Nordex and Vestas turbines, the three wind farms were developed and commissioned by Volkswind in 2022: Aiguillettes (18.0 MW), Moulin Berlémont (28.8 MW) and Pâtis aux Chevaux (25.2 MW). Axpo will continue to provide technical and commercial management services for the portfolio following the sale.

The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the sale price. The transaction is subject to customary conditions and closing is expected in the first half of 2024. EB-SIM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Evangelische Bank eG, is acting as the fund’s advisor and will continue to assist the fund in managing the investment after the transaction closes.

“One of Axpo's three strategic pillars is to advance the energy transition and build up renewables. Once again we are pleased to successfully sell an attractive portfolio of wind farms in one of our key markets and thus generate value from the implementation of this strategy. Our business in France has an abundant development pipeline,” said Axpo Head of Wind Division Katja Stommel.

“By investing in projects in France, Spain, Portugal, Germany and many other European countries, we are supporting the European Union's climate targets. Our aim is to achieve both an environmental and an economic return for the investors in all the funds we advise and manage,” commented Dr Bernhard Graeber, Managing Director and Head of Alternative Assets at EB-SIM.

One of Europe’s leading wind energy companies, Axpo’s business strategy combines the retention of an extensive portfolio of wind farms with the sale of others to investors. Since the acquisition of Volkswind in 2015, Axpo has been active in the planning, project development, construction, maintenance and management of wind farms in France and Germany, developing more than 90 wind farms with a total installed capacity of over 1500 MW. In France, Axpo is one of the leading companies in the development and construction of wind farms. In addition to the core wind markets of Germany and France, Axpo is also developing sustainable wind energy in Switzerland, Romania, and Finland.

As part of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), Article 9 funds make a positive impact on society or the environment through sustainable investment and have a non-financial objective at the core of their offering.

