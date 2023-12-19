Iberdrola completes turbine installation at Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm

Iberdrola has announced that turbine installation at the Saint-Brieuc wind farm in France has been completed.

Fred Olsen's Brave Tern jack-up vessel installed the last 8 MW wind turbine at position SB49 on 17 December 2023.

The ship has made 18 rotations from Le Havre, with the components of 3 – 4 wind turbines on board.

Work to install the wind turbines began in May 2023. In the space of eight months, the 62 wind turbines built at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy's Le Havre plant were installed on their jacket foundation.

Stéphane Alain Riou, Director of Offshore Wind Iberdrola France, said: “We are particularly proud of the work carried out by our teams within the schedule initially announced. Iberdrola once again demonstrates its ability to carry out a large scale project here in Brittany, and at the same time confirms its status as a leader in offshore wind power. Saint-Brieuc is the first French offshore wind farm and the fourth in Europe developed and built by the group. In total, Iberdrola has offshore wind projects worth more than €10 billion under construction globally, all fully financed and with supply chain secured, and all being delivered on-schedule.”

The technical commissioning of the wind farm started with the connection of the first wind turbine to the national electricity grid in July. It will be completed during 1Q24.

The commissioning of the wind farm is undertaken in phases. A first tranche of 20% is already operational. A second tranche of 50% will be completed in early 2024, rising to 100% in 1Q24.

On completion, the wind farm will have an installed capacity of 496 MW, producing approximately 1820 GWh/y, which corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of 835 000 inhabitants (including heating), or 9% of the total electricity consumption of Brittany.

