Wood to support Dragados Offshore with grid connection projects

Wood, a global consulting and engineering company, has been awarded a contract by Dragados Offshore to deliver engineering design and provide regulatory support for the development of three 2 GW convertor stations that will transfer offshore wind power to Germany's power grid. These projects will be executed by Dragados Offshore, Spain, in partnership with Siemens Energy.

The three offshore high voltage direct current (HVDC) platforms, each the size of a European football pitch, 65 m above sea-level in the German North Sea, will individually gather and convert 2 GW of power generated from offshore wind farms for connection to the onshore transmission grid. The renewable power generated will satisfy the electricity needs of around 4 million people in Germany.

John Day, President of Oil, Gas & Power Projects at Wood, said: “Building on our strong engineering heritage and long-standing relationship with Dragados Offshore, we are delighted to be partnering with them on this world-leading project, helping to deliver one of the largest offshore wind to grid connections.

“An integrated energy system is critical to maintaining energy security while achieving the world’s net zero ambitions. This project is a significant step in creating the scale and infrastructure required to secure both. Our technical expertise will ensure successful project delivery as we design and deliver future renewable energy systems.”

“We are glad to welcome Wood as our engineering partner on these hallmark projects that will shape Europe’s energy transition,” added Jeroen Poppe, VP Global Business Development of Dragados Offshore.

This project will be delivered by Wood’s experts in the UK, India, and Spain, leveraging Wood’s offshore energy expertise to design a low-carbon future.

