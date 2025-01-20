BOEM approves construction and operations plan for SouthCoast wind project

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced its approval of the construction and operations plan for the SouthCoast wind project. This is the final approval needed for the project from BOEM following the Department of the Interior’s December 2024 Record of Decision.

“We are proud to announce BOEM’s final approval of the SouthCoast wind project, the nation’s eleventh commercial scale offshore wind energy project, which will power more than 840 000 homes,” said BOEM Director, Elizabeth Klein. “Under the Biden-Harris administration, we have made remarkable strides in advancing a clean energy economy, including approving more than 19 GW of offshore wind energy. Our offshore wind energy projects are opening doors to meaningful economic opportunities by generating jobs, boosting economic growth, and fighting climate change.”

Located about 26 nautical miles (nm) south of Martha’s Vineyard and 20 nm south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, the SouthCoast wind project will be able to generate up to 2.4 GW of offshore wind energy for Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The approved project includes the construction of up to 141 wind turbine generators and up to five offshore substation platforms located at a maximum of 143 positions, and up to eight offshore export cables located in up to two corridors, potentially making landfall in Brayton Point or Falmouth, Massachusetts. Compared to SouthCoast’s original proposed project, the selected alternative removes six wind turbine positions in the northeastern portion of the lease area to reduce potential impacts on foraging habitat and potential displacement of wildlife.

BOEM considered feedback from Tribal Nations, government agencies, ocean users, and other interested parties before reaching this decision. The feedback resulted in required measures to avoid, minimise, or mitigate any potential impacts from the project on marine life and other important ocean uses, such as fishing.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.