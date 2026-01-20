Innagreen acquires Dunbeg South wind farm from RES

Innagreen Investments has completed the acquisition of the consented Dunbeg South wind farm near Limavady, Northern Ireland, marking its first investment in the UK renewable energy market.

The consented project, developed by RES, will comprise nine turbines with a maximum tip height of 149.9 m and, once operational, is expected to deliver approximately 38.7 MW of clean electricity – enough to power around 31 000 homes annually. The site has potential for extension through the addition of up to four turbines to the west, subject to planning consent.

As part of the agreement, RES will continue to undertake the development and construction management and will provide technical services to the wind farm once it becomes operational, ensuring a seamless transition and long-term performance.

Olly Alexander, CEO of Innagreen Investments, said: “This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Innagreen as we expand into the UK market, with further acquisitions expected through 2026. Dunbeg South offers strong fundamentals and aligns perfectly with our strategy to invest in high-quality renewable energy projects. Working alongside RES, we are committed to delivering clean energy that benefits local communities and supports Northern Ireland’s renewable energy ambitions.”

Lucy Whitford, UK & Ireland Managing Director at RES, added: “We’re delight-ed to partner with Innagreen on Dunbeg South. Their investment reinforces confidence in the UK renewables sector and ensures this project will deliver lasting benefits for consumers, local businesses, and the economy.”

