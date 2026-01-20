ScottishPower Renewables selects BOSLAN to support manufacturing for East Anglia TWO wind farm

ScottishPower Renewables has chosen BOSLAN, an Accenture company, to supervise the manufacturing and quality control of key components for its East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm in the North Sea. BOSLAN’s expertise in infrastructure and capital projects, renewable energy, and digital solutions will help the renewable energy developer complete the wind farm efficiently and according to schedule.

BOSLAN will support SPR’s acceptance of components including offshore and onshore substations, the platform’s foundations, inter-array cables, export cables, wind turbines, and other mechanical equipment. A multidisciplinary team of fabrication engineers, electrical engineers, welding inspectors, and other specialists will de-liver offshore and onshore services to the client, including:

Inspections of all factories where key components are produced.

Quality management for components.

Supervision of quality assurance for pre-assembly.

Supervision of inspection services for onshore and offshore logistics.

Co-ordination of offshore construction and installation activities.

With more than two decades of experience in complex energy and infrastructure programs, BOSLAN brings deep expertise in managing large scale capital projects where precision, quality and schedule discipline are critical to success.

“East Anglia TWO is a significant and complex project, so it’s great to be able to leverage the synergies offered by BOSLAN as a single supplier to ensure quality and timely delivery,” said Michael Hotze, East Anglia TWO Execution Director. “We look forward to getting started and bringing more cleaner, greener energy to the UK.”

“East Anglia TWO is one of the most significant renewable energy projects in the UK, and we are committed to helping ScottishPower Renewables deliver it,” added Isaac Gómez, CEO of BOSLAN. “BOSLAN and Accenture will bring energy industry experience and expertise in infrastructure and capital projects, AI, and data, all contributing to project success for ScottishPower Renewables and the energy transition in the UK.”

