VERBUND Green Power and Nordex Group sign framework agreement for turbine supply

VERBUND Green Power, the international renewable energy subsidiary of Austria’s leading energy company VERBUND, has entered into a multi-year framework agreement with the Nordex Group, a leading global manufacturer of onshore wind turbines, for the potential procurement of up to 700 MW capacity in wind turbines.

The agreement was officially signed in VERBUND Green Power’s Madrid office on 16 January 2026 by Dietmar Reiner, Managing Director of VERBUND Green Power, and José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

Under the framework pact, the parties will co-operate to facilitate the supply and delivery of up to 105 units of Nordex onshore wind turbines for VERBUND Green Power’s future wind projects across six core markets: Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Albania. The partnership agreement runs through 2030.

Based on current pipeline estimates, the 700 MW capacity potentially available under the framework would cover approximately 50% of VERBUND Green Power’s wind project pipeline, subject to final approvals, commercial agreements, and customary conditions.

The VERBUND Group, historically recognised for its strong market position in hydropower, is accelerating its expansion in wind and solar generation under the Mission V corporate strategy, which targets that photovoltaics and wind energy will account for 25% of the company’s total generation by 2030. With over 1.2 GW of renewable capacity already operational across Europe, VERBUND Green Power is progressing a variety of projects under construction and pursuing an ambitious development pipeline to accelerate further growth.

Michael Strugl, CEO of VERBUND, commented: “This collaboration with Nordex supports our strategic objective of scaling up renewable generation across Europe. It strengthens our supply options as our projects mature, allowing us to secure the supply chain in a very competitive environment and deliver on Mission V targets, contributing to a secure and accelerated energy transition in our markets. We are exceptionally pleased to partner with Nordex – a respected European leader in wind technology – whose expertise and reputation will be invaluable as we move from planning to deployment.”

José?Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group, added: “We are very proud of our partnership with VERBUND Green Power. Through this multi-year framework, Nordex will provide the turbine capacity to convert an ambitious pipeline into clean generation across six multi-country markets in Europe. With up to 700?MW of our latest 7 MW class onshore turbines slated across Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Albania, we’re creating a clear path to deliver reliable, cost-efficient wind energy together with VERBUND through 2030. At the end of 2025, we received a first order from VERBUND for nine N175/6.X turbines for the first time now in Romania and so we’re expanding our footprint in this country.”

