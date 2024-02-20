Eidesvik Offshore and Agalas join forces to launch world’s first methanol-powered construction support vessel

Norwegian shipowner, Eidesvik Offshore, joins forces with Agalas to build a state-of-the-art construction support vessel (CSV) to perform subsea and offshore wind operations. Equipped with methanol engines and a battery hybrid system the vessel will be the world’s most environmentally-friendly vessel within its operating segments.

The vessel will be owned by an entity to be named Eidsvik Agalas AS, with Eidesvik retaining a majority stake of 50.1%. The remaining shares will be owned by Northern Norway shipowners Agalas. In addition, Eidesvik Agalas AS has been granted options for four additional vessels.

Eidesvik has a long history as a pioneer in demonstrating new emission-reducing technology. The company was a first mover within the adoption of LNG and battery technology in offshore vessels. With its newest addition to the fleet, Eidesvik will once again push boundaries with the introduction of the world's most eco-friendly vessel within its operating segments. Incorporating cutting-edge technology, the vessel will feature a battery hybrid system alongside dual fuel gensets capable of operating on either methanol or MGO. This design not only signifies a significant leap forward in environmental sustainability, but also sets a new standard for the industry. The vessel is set to be built at the Sefine Shipyard in Turkey with delivery in early 2026. The newbuild will be equipped to perform inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) work. Upon delivery, she will enter into a 3 – 5 year time charter with Reach Subsea. Full management of the vessel, including crewing, will be provided by Eidesvik.

Eidesvik and Agalas see the timing for the vessel as excellent, as demand for vessels in the subsea market is about to outpace supply. The companies further expect significant growth in offshore wind this decade. Mats Nygaard Johnsen, CEO of Agalas, added: “Teaming up with Eidesvik on this opportunity allows us to combine the strengths of two Norwegian shipowners and create a world-leading vessel that integrates functionality, green technology, and highly skilled personnel.” Together with designer NSK Ship Design, Agalas has developed a highly flexible vessel with state-of-the-art design, comfort and capabilities. She measures 99.9 m in overall length with a breadth of 21 m and can accommodate 100 people. Equipped with a 150-t heave-compensated crane and a spacious deck area of approximately 900 m2 she is well-suited for conducting IMR and construction work. For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine. Energy Global's Winter 2023 issue The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.