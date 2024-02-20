Origin Energy acquires interest in Walcha Energy from Energy Estate

Walcha Energy, a partnership between Australian renewable energy developers Energy Estate and Mirus Wind to develop wind, solar, and storage projects in the New England region of New South Wales (NSW), has been acquired by Origin Energy.

Energy Estate’s Co-Founder and Chief Projects Officer, Simon Currie, said: “In 2018, we became a partner in Walcha Energy to accelerate the development of large scale renewable energy projects that would play a key role in the transformation of the NSW energy sector. These projects are strategically located in the New England Renewable Energy Zone which is being developed by EnergyCo and the NSW State Government. We are proud of what we have achieved with Mirus Energy in the development of the foundation projects for Walcha Energy, being Ruby Hills wind farm and Salisbury solar farm.”

Luke Panchal, Head of Commercial & Transactions at Energy Estate, added: “Given the nature of Walcha Energy being a portfolio with numerous stakeholders, selecting the right subsequent owner that can successfully steward the projects through their next phase is critical. We ultimately went ahead with Origin as a company whose renewable development ambitions are aligned to ours.”

