The French CRE (Commission for the Regulation of Energy) has published the results for the latest onshore wind bidding round (AO 14), for a selected capacity of 1007 MW at an average price of €87.23/MWh. RWE has emerged as one of the main recipients, securing contracts for 8 projects with a combined capacity of 108.7 MW. This achievement positions the Group as the foremost company in terms of the number of awarded projects and the second-largest developer in terms of the awarded capacity. This latest success confirms RWE's strategy, which was already one of the most awarded operators in 2023.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: “I would like to congratulate all the teams who contributed to RWE’s success. Securing the first position for the number of awarded projects and the second position in awarded capacity underscores once again the strength of our strategy. Our experienced teams are developing top-tier projects across France, to provide safe, low-carbon, and competitive energy solutions. The energy transition is advancing rapidly, and RWE is playing a major role in driving it forward.”

RWE further diversifies its portfolio

The 8 projects secured by RWE are primarily located in the northern France, in the Hauts-de France and Normandy regions. Initial commissioning is expected in 2025 and should run until 2028.

Since its entry into the French market in late 2020, RWE has successfully commissioned 185 MW of renewable energy capacity. The company is currently developing over 1.3 GW of onshore wind projects and nearly 800 MWp of solar projects in France. Moreover, RWE is currently participating in all French offshore wind tenders. As a leading figure in the energy transition, the Group is committed to expanding its global green technology capacity to 65 GW by 2030. To achieve this ambitious goal, RWE plans to invest €55 billion between 2024 and the end of the decade.

