Enersense achieves wind target ahead of schedule

The targeted development phase for the new 1000 MW wind power project portfolio has been achieved more than a year earlier than expected. Originally the target was set for May 2025 in the cooperation agreement signed in May 2022 between Enersense, a provider of zero-emission energy solutions, and VALOREM, a French origin developer and green IPP. The 1000 MW portfolio is under land use planning and EIA processes.

“We are glad that Enersense was quicker than expected to submit this new 1 GW portfolio and excited for our collaboration for the next milestones,“ said Gwenaël Jestin, Head of International Development for VALOREM Group. Based on a previous cooperation agreement made in 2015, Enersense has already earlier started development of altogether 500 MW of wind projects together with VALOREM Group.

“Enersense Wind, part of Enersense’s Power business area, has proven the ability of its team in the identification of potential areas and the development of projects is paying off. Apart from the 1500 MW portfolio now under development with VALOREM Group, a total of 6900 MW of onshore wind power projects in Enersense’s wind power portfolio and all upcoming new onshore wind power projects are owned and managed by Enersense solely and support the company’s target of starting its own energy production,” commented Sirpa Smids, Vice President of Renewable Energy in the Power business area.

