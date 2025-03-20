Enersea and IX Renewables strengthen offshore wind collaboration

Offshore Engineering specialist, Enersea, and EPCI management expert, IX Renewables, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in the offshore wind sector.

IX Renewables specialises in EPCI management, offering technical, commercial, and legal expertise for offshore wind developments. Enersea brings deep technical knowledge in offshore wind engineering, ensuring optimal designs and feasibility for renewable energy projects.

This partnership will improve client services by combining IX Renewables’ management capabilities with Enersea’s engineering excellence, delivering high-quality solutions for offshore wind developments. The MoU also fosters joint business development, allowing both companies to collaborate on projects where their expertise aligns.

“This agreement strengthens our ability to enhance end-to-end solutions for offshore wind projects,” said Tom van der Linde, COO of IX Renewables.

Dirk Pulles, Senior Offshore Wind Energy Consultant at Enersea, added: “With our engineering expertise and IX’s management experience, we can drive greater efficiency and innovation in offshore wind.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.