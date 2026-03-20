All transition pieces for foundations and turbines installed at Baltic Power wind farm

Baltic Power offshore wind farm – a joint venture project of ORLEN Group and Northland Power – has confirmed the installation of all 76 transition pieces which connect foundations with wind turbines.

The installation campaign of wind turbines, as well as export and inter-array cables is progressing over 23 km off the Polish coast.

Piotr Ostrowski, Project Director and Board Member of Baltic Power, commented: “Reaching the milestone of installing all transition pieces means that we are concluding the main works for the foundation package, achieved through the significant effort of multiple members from foundations, installation, and construction teams, among many others. It is worth mentioning that the fabrication of transition pieces was executed with a valuable input of local factories in Zary, Niemodlin, and Leknica, which provided secondary steel for these massive structures, using steel mostly sourced from Polish mills.”

Transition pieces connect monopile foundations with Baltic Power’s wind turbines and offshore substations. Each bespoke structure measures approximately 20 m high and weighs up to 350 t. Besides the main cylindrical structure, they are equipped with boat landings which are used by crew transfer vessels to safely disembark technicians for service and maintenance works on the turbine, davit cranes for the safe transfer of tools, and parts as well as internal electrical systems to support the wind turbines.

Nick Ingham, Deputy EPCI Director at the Baltic Power project, added: “For this phase of the installation campaign, our contractor, Van Oord, deployed a heavy lift vessel capable of transporting up to four transition pieces per voyage, significantly improving installation efficiency offshore. The vessel is equipped with twin cranes with a combined lift capacity of 2000 t, enabling the safe and precise handling of large transition pieces during offshore installation. Using a dynamic positioning system, the vessel can maintain exact position alongside the pre-installed monopiles without the need for anchors or jack up systems. Heavy lift installation is a critical phase in offshore wind construction. Handling structures of this size requires highly specialised vessels and lifting equipment capable of maintaining stability and accuracy offshore. The ability to transport multiple transition pieces and install them in increased sea states helps optimise vessel time offshore and supports the efficient delivery of the Baltic Power wind farm.”

While all major foundation package works are concluded, the offshore construction area remains busy, as approximately 20 vessels operate daily installing wind turbines, offshore export cables, and inter-array cables. The commissioning works at the already installed 30+ turbines and both offshore substations are progressing as well. Over 80 vessels and 4500 crew members, technicians, contractors, and Baltic Power team members were involved in the installation campaign that is scheduled to conclude in 2H26.

Baltic Power is the most advanced offshore wind project in Poland and the first to commence offshore installations. Once construction of the ~1.2 GW offshore wind farm is completed, up to 4 TWh of electricity will be generated annually, which stands for 3% of the current national demand. The farm is located approximately 23 km from the shore near Choczewo and Leba, covering an area of 130 km2. Baltic Power is scheduled to become operational in 2H26.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!