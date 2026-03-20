Boralex acquires two onshore wind projects in the UK

Renewable energy developer, Boralex, has acquired two onshore wind projects in the UK, strengthening its development pipeline and supporting the expansion of renewable power generation across Wales and Scotland.

The projects, Upper Ogmore wind farm in South Wales and the Tom na Clach Extension in the Scottish Highlands, have a combined capacity of more than 58 MW and are expected to become operational towards the end of the decade.

The Upper Ogmore wind farm, located near Blaengarw and Nant-y-Moel in South Wales, is a seven-turbine development with a capacity of around 25 MW. Consented by the Welsh Government in 2022, the project was originally developed by RES and later acquired by Marubeni. Once operational, it is expected to generate enough renewable electricity to power approximately 16 500 homes.

Boralex will now progress development, which secured a 20-year contract for difference in Allocation Round 7, which provides long-term revenue visibility.

The company has also acquired a 75% majority share in the Tom na Clach Extension, a 34 MW ready-to-build project located north-east of Tomatin in the Scottish Highlands. The project, consented in May 2024, will comprise seven turbines and extend the existing Tom na Clach wind farm, which is already operational in the area. The Extension was developed by Infinergy, with Colin Cawdor retaining a minority stake in the project.

Construction of the projects is expected to support local economic activity and provide long-term community benefit funding in surrounding areas. Upper Ogmore is anticipated to bring significant investment during construction and the early years of operation, while the Extension at Tom na Clach will build on the established presence of wind generation in the Strathdearn area.

The Upper Ogmore project is expected to connect to the grid later in the decade, with grid connection planned for 2029, while the Tom na Clach Extension is targeting commercial operation around 2030, subject to final development milestones.

Together, the acquisitions support Boralex’s strategy to expand its renewable energy footprint in the UK and help deliver the clean power capacity needed to meet national decarbonisation goals.

Esbjorn Wilmar, UK Director at Boralex, commented: “The acquisition of Upper Ogmore and the Tom na Clach Extension strengthens our development portfolio in the UK, and reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality renewable energy projects that support the transition to a low-carbon energy system. Both projects are located in areas with strong wind resources and established grid infrastructure. By progressing these developments, we can help deliver reliable and affordable clean energy while creating economic opportunities for local communities.”

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