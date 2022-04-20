Technip Energies to provide FEED for South Korean offshore wind project

Technip Energies have been selected by Equinor South Korea Co., Ltd to perform a FEED for the offshore floating wind Firefly project, located 70 km offshore the east coast of South Korea.

The FEED contract covers engineering of the floating wind turbine substructures for the proposed 800 MW offshore wind farm. The design of the substructures will include Technip Energies’ in-house floater technology INO15TM. With a capacity of 15 MW, INO15 technology is a three column, semi-submersible floater which is well-suited for fabrication in large series. The substructure design is in alignment with Equinor’s wind semi-design principles.

Firefly wind farm is planned for an area of 2 x 75 km2 off the coast of the city of Ulsan in South Korea and will serve to feed the Korean grid. It is planned to be in operation in 2027.

Willy Gauttier, VP Offshore Floating Wind at Technip Energies, commented: “We are glad to have been awarded this FEED by our long-lasting client Equinor and that the INO15 floater technology has been selected for the development of the offshore wind farm. It perfectly illustrates that engineering and technology will be key to accelerate the energy transition. Through the Firefly project, we are committed to support Equinor in its objective to reach an installed net renewables capacity of 12 - 16 GW by 2030.”

