Ventyr selects Worley Rosenberg as preferred contractor for offshore substation

Ventyr has awarded Worley Rosenberg a preferred contractor agreement for the development of the offshore substation on Sørlige Nordsjø II in Norway, including an early works agreement for design engineering.

Sørlige Nordsjø II is Norway’s first significant offshore wind development and is of strategic importance in Norway for both Ventyr and Worley Rosenberg. When the project is complete it will supply renewable power for approximately 500 000 Norwegian households on an annual basis.

This is the first EPCI offshore substation project for Worley Rosenberg. This project builds on Worley’s extensive experience in offshore substation design. The project provides an opportunity for Worley to demonstrate the strength of its project delivery capabilities, applied to a sustainable outcome.

The design and engineering work will start in June 2025 and continue with an expected continuous roll over to the EPCI phase in December 2025, in line with the preferred contractor agreement. Worley Rosenberg will execute the project from Norway, supported by the global Worley organisation.

“The award marks a major milestone for Worley Rosenberg bringing this strategic offshore wind development to the region,” said Jan T. Narvestad, Managing Director Worley Rosenberg. “With decades of experience, available capacity and strategic location, Worley Rosenberg is uniquely positioned to deliver a high-value contribution to the offshore wind market with the offshore substation.”

“We are delighted to take the next step in the development of Sørlige Nordsjø II and are very pleased to announce Worley Rosenberg as preferred contractor for the development of the offshore substation on Sørlige Nordsjø II wind farm in Norway, serving the delivery timeline towards 2031,” added Wim Verrept, Project Director, on behalf of Ventyr. “Our goal is to drive positive change through innovation in renewable energy while also generating ripple effects in local communities and across Norway.”

