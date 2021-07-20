SHI enters global offshore wind market

Samsung Heavy Industries has ventured into the domestic and global offshore wind power generation market by developing an independent offshore wind floater model.

SHI announced on 19 July it received Approval in Principle (AiP) for its 9.5-MW large-scale offshore wind floater model, Tri-Star Float from Norwegian classification society DNV.

Removing a pontoon, a steel-frame structure supporting wind generator on the sea, its compact design will help dramatically shortening construction period from design and transportation to installation.

Thanks to the 40 years of analysis of data including wind strength, tide and water depth in the East Sea, it boasts optimised design ensuring safety in the extreme marine environment.

Capitalising on its strengths, SHI will advance into the market targeting the government-led ‘Donghae-1 floating wind farm project’ which will generate 6 GW of power.

SHI began the development of the independent floater model in October 2020 before successfully completing the floating water tank model test at Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRISO) in March, joined by world-renowned classification societies, government agencies, and partners of the Donghae-1 project GIG-TotalEnergies, Shell, Equinor and KEPCO with keen interest.

“The offshore floater will enable us to make forays into the renewable energy sector using our capacity to build large scale offshore plants. We hope our development is aligned with the government’s Green New Deal Policy,” said Wang K. Lee, Vice President of Offshore Business Division of SHI.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.