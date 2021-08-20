NORD/LB and BayWa r.e. reach financial close for Italian wind farm

NORD/LB Norddeutsche Landesbank (NORD/LB) and BayWa r.e. have successfully completed the financing of the Italian onshore wind farm ‘Serralonga’. The Serralonga wind farm is a joint venture (JV) between BayWa r.e. and Nisida and is located in the Campania region.

‘Serralonga’ is currently under construction and is scheduled to achieve commercial operation by the end of 1Q2022. Once constructed, ‘Serralonga’ will consist of 11 Vestas V136 turbines and one Vestas V117 turbine, totalling an installed capacity of 50.5 MW and will provide renewable electricity to approximately 45 000 households. The total financing volume of this project is approximately €57 million.

Heiko Ludwig, Global Head NORD/LB Structure Finance: “We are very pleased to have been able to support and co-operate with BayWa r.e. providing the financing for Serralonga and supporting the build-out of new renewable energy sources in Italy.”

Alessandra Toschi, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. Italia Srl: “With Serralonga, we carry on our successful relationship with NORD/LB. Renewable energy assets continue to prove very attractive to financiers and we are pleased, together with Nisida, to be helping to drive forward Italy’s renewable energy transition.”

With the closing of the ‘Serralonga’ transaction, a fruitful long-term co-operation between BayWa r.e. and NORD/LB in Italy and across the globe is successfully continued, having closed several onshore wind transactions together in the country in recent years.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.