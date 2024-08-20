Masdar expands onshore wind capability in Gulf of Suez

The UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, Masdar, and Infinity Power, have officially signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) to deliver a long-term supply of renewable energy generated by a landmark onshore wind project, located in Ras Ghareb, Gulf of Suez region.

Once constructed, the wind farm will have a capacity of 200 MW and is estimated to produce 810 000 MWh/yr. Consequentially, it is predicted to avoid 403 672 tpy of CO 2 emissions, helping to support Egypt’s sustainability ambitions.

This venture will serve as the latest in a series of developments to expand Infinity Power’s portfolio. As the largest African renewable energy company, Infinity Power is targeting 10 GW of operational renewable energy by 2030. This target will have the capability to provide electricity to 12 million homes across the African continent by the end of the decade and would contribute a further reduction of approximately 15 – 20 million tpy of CO 2 .

The official signing ceremony, held at the Egyptian Cabinet in Al-Alamein city, was witnessed by Moustafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, and Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President, and Chairman of Masdar. The agreements were signed by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, Nayer Fouad, CEO of Infinity Power, Salah Ezzat, Acting Chairman of EETC, and Mohamed El-Khayat, CEO of NREA.

Also in attendance were Mahmoud Mustafa Kamal Esmat, the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Sabah Mashali, Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairman of Infinity Power, Hisham El Gamal, Director of Government Affairs, Infinity Power, Mokhtar AbulAta, Director of North Africa, Infinity Power and Nourhan Ghareeb, Head of Legal, Infinity Power.

Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Chairman of Infinity Power, stated: “We are excited to announce the construction of the Ras Ghareb wind farm, a project that symbolises Infinity Power's steadfast commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions. This initiative not only expands our footprint in Egypt but also signifies another big stride in bolstering our local impact in the renewables sector, creating valuable jobs. We remain committed to elevating our contributions to a cleaner, greener future.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “Through Infinity Power, a Masdar Infinity company, and the largest pure-play renewable energy provider in Africa, we will deliver 200 MW of clean energy to the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, producing over 800 000 MWh and offsetting more than 403 000 tonnes of emissions annually. This project marks another milestone in our journey to unlocking Africa’s clean energy potential, and further advancing the clean energy transition.”

Nayer Fouad, CEO of Infinity Power, added: “The addition of the Ras Ghareb wind farm to our growing roster reinforces our commitment to positioning Africa as a leader in sustainable energy. This is one of the many steps we will take as we pursue our ambition to develop renewable energy projects in every part of Africa.”

