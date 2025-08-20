DNV to support Kolon on 400 MW offshore wind milestone in South Korea

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has signed a two-year contract with Kolon Global Corp., South Korea’s leading wind power company, to provide owner’s engineering services for the 400 MW Wando Jangbogo offshore wind power project in Jeollanam-do, South Korea.

With an estimated investment of KRW 2.6 trillion (around US$1.8 billion), the Wando Jangbogo project stands among the largest offshore wind initiatives in South Korea to date.

The project is being jointly developed by Korea Western Power Corp. and Jeonnam Development Corp., both public sector developers, in partnership with Kolon Global, a private EPC firm. Kolon Global plays a leading role, bringing decades of experience from the onshore wind and EPC sectors into the offshore domain. It also plans to introduce a community-participation model designed to foster local acceptance and promote long-term co-prosperity with residents of Wando.

DNV’s scope as Owner’s Engineer includes technical advisory services focused on turbine selection – one of the most critical early-phase decisions in offshore wind. This includes project management support, tender preparation, bid evaluation, and contract negotiation. DNV’s role is expected to enhance the project’s technical integrity and reduce risks, while supporting Korean developers in building robust risk management capabilities.

Young Hee Moon, Korea Manager for Renewables, Energy Systems at DNV, responded: “This project is a landmark for Korea’s offshore wind ambitions – not just in scale, but in the way it brings public and private actors together with active community participation. By supporting technical advisory services, we’re helping to embed robust risk management practices from the outset, particularly in turbine selection, where early decisions can define long-term project success.”

The partnership also reflects a step-change in scale and ambition: from earlier onshore wind collaborations to a complex, large scale offshore development, underscoring DNV’s ability to support projects of all sizes, across all segments of the wind industry.

Brice Le Gallo, Vice President and Director for Asia Pacific, Energy Systems at DNV, added: “This collaboration reflects DNV’s continued commitment to advancing Korea’s offshore wind sector with deep local insight and global engineering expertise. Our involvement in Wando Jangbogo shows how strategic technical advisory can unlock project value early. By guiding turbine selection, managing tenders, and supporting negotiations, we’re helping developers align technical decisions with long-term commercial performance.”

Sang-man Lee, Vice President of Wind Power, Infrastructure Division, Kolon Global, concluded: “Partnering with DNV on the Wando Jangbogo offshore wind farm reinforces our commitment to delivering technically sound, future-ready renewable energy projects. As we expand into offshore wind, it’s essential to work with an advisor who understands both international best practices and Korea’s regulatory and market dynamics. DNV brings that dual perspective, and together we’re building a foundation for resilient project execution and sustainable growth in Korea’s offshore wind sector.”

The project is being developed by Kolon Global, Korea Western Power (KOWEPO), and Jeonnam Development Corp. Kolon Global plays a leading role, bringing decades of experience from the onshore wind and EPC sectors into the offshore domain.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!