Maryland emerges as manufacturing hub for offshore wind industry

The Maryland Public Service Commission has awarded offtake agreements to two offshore wind projects that will generate a combined 1654.5 MW of electricity for Maryland, US, homes and businesses. Maryland has now secured 2022 MW of offshore wind capacity. As part of these offtake agreements, the Skipjack II and Momentum Wind projects committed to invest in new monopile, tower, and array cable facilities, along with other economic benefits, that will make the State of Maryland a major manufacturing hub for the offshore wind industry. Locating three major component manufacturing facilities in Maryland is a great advancement for the US domestic offshore wind supply chain.

Liz Burdock, CEO and President of the Business Network for Offshore Wind said: “The Business Network formed nearly a decade ago as a collection of Maryland small businesses who envisioned the state becoming hub for offshore wind activity. Today, that dream becomes more of a reality.

“The commitments announced today re-position Maryland as an offshore wind leader and cement the state’s status as a major manufacturing hub for the US offshore wind industry. Marylanders will go to work manufacturing the foundations, towers, and cables that make up a modern offshore wind farm, transforming Baltimore Harbour into a hive of activity as steel components are shipped to offshore wind facilities along the East Coast. Construction and operation of Maryland’s offshore wind projects will provide opportunities for the more than 200 Maryland companies who have already identified that they want to work in the offshore wind sector, drive supply chain growth in all corners of the state and will deliver clean, renewable power to homes and businesses. Maryland’s bright offshore wind future was made possible thanks to strong development goals set by the State of Maryland and by the efforts of the Public Service Commission to maximise economic benefits for the state.

“To fully capitalise on these opportunities, Maryland stakeholders must continue to act boldly to sustain and strengthen the state’s new industry in the face of intense competition. Maryland businesses must also do their part to prepare and identify themselves as strong supply chain partners and take full advantage of this unique opportunity to build a new industry.”