NeXtWind acquires 10 wind farms

NeXtWind has announced the acquisition of 10 wind farms from Qualitas Energy Deutschland, one of the largest renewable energy developers in Germany, with a total of over 60 wind turbines in Brandenburg, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, Saxony, and Saxony-Anhalt. The two companies have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

“The major transaction with Qualitas Energy is a real game changer for our young company,” said Co-CEO Lars Meyer. “We are growing much faster than planned. With the current and many other smaller transactions, we will now achieve our strategic goal of making 1 GW of green energy available to the energy market in the medium term much sooner.”

Werner Süss, Co-CEO of NeXtWind, added: “Our path is clearly focused on building a green, independent energy supplier in Germany. Repowering established wind energy sites is the starting point for us to generate green and base load-capable energy. In the long-term, the wind farms in our portfolio are suitable for combination with photovoltaic systems and batteries for intermediate storage.”

Christopher Hunt, Chairman of NextWind and Partner at Sandbrook Capital, concluded: “We see our strategy of investing in NeXtWind confirmed with this latest major transaction. With its competent and highly motivated team, the company is well on the way to becoming an important player in the energy transition in Germany.”

In the coming years, NeXtWind will repower its wind turbines (replace old ones with the latest generation of modern wind turbines) and triple the energy generated on the sites. Some of the necessary approvals have already been granted. The renewed turbines will be able to supply up to 400 000 households with green energy and save over 1 million tpy of carbon dioxide.

