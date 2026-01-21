Ardian acquires 62 MW Furukraft wind farm from ERG

Ardian, a global private investment firm, through its wholly-owned local platform, Enordic Evergreen, has acquired Furukraft, a 62 MW wind farm in Sweden, from leading Italian independent power producer (IPP) from renewable sources, ERG.

This investment reinforces Ardian’s commitment to advancing energy infrastructure in the Nordics and will enable additional value creation for Enordic Evergreen by enabling optimisation at a platform level.

The wind farm benefits from strong market fundamentals including attractive price positioning in Sweden’s SE4 area and growing demand for renewable energy from industry, data centres, and heating and transportation electrification. In addition, the project has entered an attractive long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with a local Swedish utility.

The investment benefits from OPTA, Ardian’s proprietary data analytics platform to optimise the management of renewables assets, to enhance performance and accelerate the next phase of value creation. During the investment process, OPTA was used to quantify the incremental benefit of Furukraft on our Nordics portfolio, in terms of cashflows volatility, enhancing our risk management strategy. Post-acquisition, the assets will be onboarded onto our OPTA platform for asset monitoring and further value creation. Ardian now tracks over 3 GW of renewable assets through OPTA.

Federico Gotti Tedeschi, Managing Director Infrastructure, Ardian, commented: “This investment is an excellent strategic fit for ACEEF. It expands our presence in a highly attractive area of the Nordics, while complementing our existing portfolio and reinforcing Ardian’s commitment to strengthening renewable energy infrastructure. Leveraging our deep regional expertise and proven industrial strategy, we are well positioned to manage complex assets and generate long-term, sustainable value for our investors. With demand accelerating – particularly from data centres – this marks a pivotal moment for the Nordics market, and we are pleased to be at the forefront of expanding clean energy capacity through the ACEEF platform.”

Timo Pohjakallio, CEO of Enordic Evergreen, added: “This investment is an important milestone for Enordic Evergreen and for Ardian. This move brings us further scale and highly contracted business that will enable us to capitalise on platform-level strategies and active development. With presence in SE4 we will drive up our portfolio diversification and capture a new layer of flexibility. We want to thank the ACEEF team and OPTA’s analytical experts for their close collaboration with our local team to make this happen. Building on the strong foundation established by ERG, we look forward to driving the next phase of growth and operational optimisation.”

