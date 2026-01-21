OX2 completes 455.4 MW Lestijärvi wind farm

OX2 has handed over the 455.4 MW Lestijärvi wind farm to owners Kymppivoima, Oulun Energia, and Kuopion Energia.

Lestijärvi is the largest wind farm in Finland with a total of 69 turbines and a total capacity of 455.4 MW. Lestijärvi has been built by OX2 and is now completed and handed over to its owner, a consortium formed by the Finnish energy companies Kymppivoima, Oulun Energia, and Kuopion Energia.

The annual energy production of the Lestijärvi wind farm is more than 1.3 TWh. This corresponds to approximately 1.6% of all electricity production (82.7 TWh) in Finland in 2024. The real estate tax revenue for the municipality of Lestijärvi is approximately €2.4 million per year.

OX2 will be responsible for the technical and financial management of the wind farm.

Matthias Taft, CEO of OX2 AB, commented: “The completion of Finland’s largest wind farm marks a milestone not only for OX2 but for the country’s energy transition. This €650 million investment, owned by domestic stakeholders, strengthens Finland’s energy independence and creates long-term value for society. OX2 remains committed to ensuring strong operational performance.”

Anders Renvall, CEO of Kymppivoima, added: “The Lestijärvi wind farm provides its owners with a significant source of renewable energy for the next 35 years and supports the energy transition in Finland with its production.”

After the completion of Lestijärvi, OX2 has five wind power projects under­ construction in Finland with a total capacity of circa 750 MW.

