Cubico to increase capacity of Australian onshore wind project

Cubico Sustainable Investments and Stanwell Corporation are delighted to announce the confirmation of the second stage of the Wambo Wind Farm in Queensland, a pivotal development set to increase the project’s final renewable energy generation capacity to over 500 MW.

Stage Two will integrate 41 additional turbines, increasing the generation capacity of the project by an additional 254.2 MW upon its completion in 2026. With the 252 MW first stage already under construction and set for completion in 2025, Wambo Wind Farm will collectively contribute over 500 MW of clean energy to households and businesses in Queensland and beyond.

Cubico began its involvement with the project near Jandowae in Queensland’s Western Downs region back in 2019, initiating the development of Wambo after assuming ownership. The construction of the wind farm is being undertaken through a 50:50 joint venture with major Australian energy provider Stanwell, who will serve as an off taker upon project completion.

This significant milestone aligns seamlessly with the Queensland Government’s ambitious target to deliver 80% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2035. The project will also contribute to the Government’s green jobs targets with the creation of up to 200 jobs in the construction phase and multiple full-time roles once operations commence.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our Wambo Wind Farm, a significant milestone that will enable the project to provide clean energy to power over 200 000 homes across Queensland. Our commitment goes beyond delivering sustainable energy; we are actively collaborating with the local community and landowners to create a lasting impact with Community Benefit Funds that have contributed over AUS$100 000 to initiatives in Jandowae and the Western Downs Region,” commented David Smith, Country Manager for Australia, Cubico.

