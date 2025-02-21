Qair to develop new wind farm in Germany

Qair, an independent European renewable energy company, has secured a contract to develop a 61.2 MW wind farm in Germany’s Baden-Württemberg Länder.

Awarded through a recent tender by ForstBW, the state’s forestry agency, this project marks a step forward in advancing Germany’s energy transition.

The wind farm, consisting of nine turbines, is expected to generate approximately 150 000 MWh of clean electricity annually – enough to power around 40 000 households in the region.

Germany has set ambitious renewable energy targets, aiming for at least 80% of electricity generation from renewables by 2030. Recent policy developments, including the Easter Package (Osterpaket) of 2022, have accelerated the permitting process and increased tender volumes for wind and solar projects through 2028/29. Additionally, measures such as the community benefit scheme ensure that municipalities hosting wind farms receive a direct share of revenues, enhancing local acceptance. With the planned coal phase-out by 2030, the demand for renewable projects and energy storage solutions is greater than ever.

Qair’s expansion in Germany highlights the aim to deliver comprehensive and diversified renewable solutions in Europe. Beyond wind and solar, energy storage is an essential pillar of Qair’s approach, ensuring grid stability and balancing intermittent power generation.

Qair operates 31 MW of wind and solar assets in Germany and is actively developing a pipeline of over 600 MW. This includes two wind farms totalling over 43 MW and a 22 MW solar farm under construction as well as the 194 MW Altötting project, set to become the largest wind farm in Bavaria. Qair is also advancing storage projects across Germany.

This latest award in Germany reinforces Qair’s goals to strengthen its presence in the most advanced European renewable energy markets. With an established footprint in France, Poland, Iceland, Italy, Spain, Romania, Greece, and the UK, Qair continues to scale its renewable portfolio, integrating wind, solar, and storage technologies to meet the growing demand for clean energy.

Qair is contributing to Germany’s energy transition and aiding in Europe’s shift towards a low-carbon future. The company remains on track to achieve its target of 3 GW of installed capacity by 2027.

