Hellenic Cables and Asso.subsea to supply and install export cables for Dunkerque offshore wind farm

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, in consortium with Asso.subsea, has been awarded a turnkey contract by Réseau de Transport d’ Électricité (RTE) for the Dunkerque offshore wind farm.

The Dunkerque offshore wind farm, with a planned capacity between 500 – 600 MW, will feature two 225 kV HVAC export cable links which will enable the seamless transfer of clean energy to the French grid. Hellenic Cables will design, manufacture and supply 32 km of submarine cables for the double submarine cable link, as well as 38 km of underground cables for the tri-phased double underground cable link, supply submarine and underground cable accessories, perform on site jointing, testing, and termination works, and be responsible for the commissioning of the cable links. The installation partner Asso.subsea will be responsible for the transportation, laying, and protection of the submarine cables links.

The submarine cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ state-of-the-art facility in Corinth, Greece, while the land cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cable’s onshore cable manufacturing facility in Thiva, Greece, also currently undergoing a capacity expansion programme.

For the installation of the submarine cables, Asso.subsea will utilise the expanded capacity of its state-of-the-art fleet, deploying specialised in-house-designed equipment to ensure precision, efficiency, and the highest quality standards throughout. The project involves complex laying and burial operations in shallow waters, an area where Asso.subsea has demonstrated extensive expertise over the years.

Hellenic Cables is committed in supporting RTE and the region’s renewable energy initiatives, as demonstrated by its participation in RTE’s 2023 event in Dunkerque focused on local content.

Alexandros Tziotakis, Chief Operating Officer at Asso.subsea, stated: “We are proud to collaborate once again with Hellenic Cables and RTE on the Dunkerque offshore wind farm, a landmark project that reinforces our shared commitment to advancing renewable energy infrastructure. Asso.subsea’s expertise in subsea cable installation and protection ensures the seamless integration of these critical components into the wind farm’s network. This project marks our return to France, following the successful completion of key projects such as Gruissan, Fécamp, Saint-Brieuc, and PGL. It highlights not only our technical capabilities, but also our dedication to supporting Europe’s energy transition and sustainability goals. We look forward to delivering this project with the highest standards of quality, safety, and reliability.”

Kostas Savvakis, General Manager at Hellenic Cables, stated: “This project is an important step forward in supporting France’s renewable energy goals and Hellenic Cables is honoured to continue its collaboration with RTE. Our role in the Dunkerque offshore wind farm highlights Hellenic Cables’ commitment to delivering reliable and sustainable energy solutions, while fostering strong collaborations with industry leaders like RTE and Asso.subsea.”

