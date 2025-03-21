Norton Rose Fulbright advises ENGIE on acquisition of onshore wind and solar assets

Norton Rose Fulbright has advised ENGIE on its acquisition of an operational portfolio of onshore wind and solar assets, totalling 157 MW of clean energy capacity, from Munich Re’s asset management company, MEAG.

ENGIE is a leading energy transition utility, specialising in low-carbon electricity generation, energy infrastructure, and customer solutions.

This transaction, which is conditional on UK NSIA clearance, supports ENGIE’s goal to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. The portfolio includes four solar photovoltaics and three onshore wind farms located in England and Wales. ENGIE’s aim is to leverage the portfolio by seeking repowering and co-location opportunities.

A multi-disciplinary team from Norton Rose Fulbright advised ENGIE on all legal aspects of the transaction. The team was led by London-based Corporate Energy Partner, Andrew Davies, who is supported by Associates, Francesca Walker and Zainab Hamid.

Andrew Davies commented: “We are pleased to have advised ENGIE on this transaction – repowering and co-location opportunities are becoming an increasing feature of the energy mergers and acquisitions landscape and we continue to see a strong pipeline of work relating to renewable energy projects globally.”

