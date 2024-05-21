Vestas obtains 84 MW Austrian repowering order

Vestas has received an 84 MW order from BE Energy GmbH, a subsidiary of Burgenland Energie AG, to repower a part of the Neusiedl-Weiden wind energy project in Austria. Vestas will deliver 14 V150-6.0 MW wind turbines, and the order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines.

Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“Neusiedl-Weiden is one of Austria’s largest repowering projects to date with 44 older turbines due to be replaced. This underlines the importance of repowering projects for the energy transition as fewer and more powerful units will be installed in an already developed location,” said Christoph Manseder, Senior Director, Sales, for Austria and Switzerland at Vestas. “We are grateful to be part of such an important project and look forward to continue our collaboration with BE Energy GmbH.”

“The whole of Burgenland and we as a company can be proud that we are now starting Austria's largest wind repowering project. We are also relying on new, innovative wind turbines from Vestas for this project and are delighted that we have concluded a supply and maintenance contract. With Vestas, we have a reliable partner at our side to achieve the desired energy independence in Burgenland and are convinced that the desired quality and delivery dates will be met," commented Mag. Klaus Maras, Managing Director of BE Energy GmbH.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 2Q25 with commissioning scheduled for completion in 4Q25.

