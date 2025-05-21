Glamox provide lighting to TenneT offshore grid connection system

European grid operator, TenneT, is in the process of installing an offshore grid connection system in the North Sea, which will deliver electricity from three wind farms some 100 km off the German coast.

The innovative DolWin 5 project eliminates the need for a wind farm substation as the electricity generated will be transmitted directly as three-phase AC current to the giant DolWin Epsilon converter platform.

A consortium consisting of Seatrium and Aibel is building and preparing DolWin Epsilon, a high voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore platform. Once operational, it will convert approximately 900 MW of green electricity from the wind farms, enough to power more than 1 million households.

Glamox has delivered lighting to the offshore converter platform. In total, it provided 2084 marine-grid luminaires and the systems to remotely monitor and test emergency lighting via the platform’s SCADA system.

Eirik Hagem, Head of Business Development for Glamox’s offshore wind business, responded: “Most of the time, this gigantic platform will be unoccupied, but the lighting is needed for remote inspection and for visiting crews and maintenance teams. It’s extremely costly to repair or swap out lighting when it’s offshore. Therefore, our certified marine luminaires must be long-lasting and able to cope with the harshest conditions of the North Sea. We know lives depend on it.”

The product delivery includes a complete light package for the platform’s living quarters and the topside substation. Glamox products include MAX ex zone 1 (explosion-proof) linear luminaires and tough MIR linear luminaires. The installation also includes FL60 and FL70 marine floodlights, lighting for interior areas, E85-S escape route and anti-panic lights, and E20 exit/escapeway lighting.

The offshore converter platform, DolWin Epsilon, is currently docked at Aibel’s yard in Haugesund, and later in 2025 the company will commission, transport, and install the complete converter platform offshore.

The Dolwin epsilon offshore converter platform is unmanned, but provides accommodation for 50 people, a helipad, a crane, and a lifeboat. The three-phase alternating current generated by the wind farms at sea is converted into direct current on the platform, before it is transported south to Hamswehrum near the river Ems in East Frisia via a 100 km submarine cable. Next, a 30 km land cable leads to the land converter station in Emden. The current is then converted back into three-phase alternating current and fed into the extra-high voltage grid on land.

DolWin5 is the first offshore grid connection system in which TenneT connects the wind turbines directly via 66 kV three-phase electric power cables to the offshore platform. From a macroeconomic perspective, this leads to enormous cost savings.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.