The Port of Southampton strengthens its role in UK renewable energy supply chains

The Port of Southampton is strengthening its position as a vital link in the UK’s renewable energy supply chains as it grows its partnership with Vestas, a global leader in sustainable wind energy technology.

Working closely with Williams Shipping and the Vestas manufacturing facility on the Isle of Wight, the Port of Southampton has become a strategic hub for the safe storage and onward export of onshore wind turbine blades for both UK and international projects. The Vestas facility is the UK’s only dedicated onshore wind turbine factory and a major contributor to the local economy.

Each blade – 68 m in length – is produced on the Isle of Wight before being transported across the Solent by Williams Shipping. The company’s specialist logistics team manages the complex operation, moving the blades via barge from factory to port storage.

By facilitating the movement and export of these large scale components, the Port of Southampton plays a crucial enabling role bringing the whole supply chain together, underlining ABP’s commitment to supporting sustainable infrastructure reflected in one of its twin missions, ‘Enabling the Energy Transition’.

Paul Reeves, Head of Commercial, ABP, commented: “We are proud to support Vestas and play our part in the wider renewable energy supply chain. Handling components of this scale requires expertise, co-ordination, and commitment across multiple partners, and this operation highlights just how effectively the region can work together. As the demand for sustainable energy grows, Southampton Port stands ready to support the infrastructure that will power a greener future.”

James Luter, Head of Isle of Wight Blades, Vestas, added: “Our partnership with ABP at Southampton Port plays a critical role in getting our product to market. Vestas has recently repurposed its Isle of Wight factory to manufacture blades for onshore wind farms with government support. This logistics hub at Southampton Port helps those blades get to projects in the UK and beyond. This partnership shows how our operations bring economic value not only to the Isle of Wight, but also the wider Solent region.”

Philip Williams, Managing Director of Williams Shipping (Marine), concluded: “This operation highlights the strength of collaboration across the Solent and showcases the specialist logistics expertise needed to support the UK’s renewable energy ambitions. We are proud to work alongside ABP and Vestas in helping deliver sustainable infrastructure projects across the UK.”

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