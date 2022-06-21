Verlume and Oasis Marine Power ink MoU

Verlume, an energy management and storage technologies specialist, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with electric vessel recharging company Oasis Marine Power. The MoU will explore the creation of new intelligent in-field energy storage and charging infrastructure for crew transfer vessels, further enabling electrification of offshore wind farm operations.

The non-exclusive MoU will evaluate the viability of using an intelligent power conditioning and management system with a powered mooring station to create a microgrid interface within the wind farm. This innovative configuration will allow for the in-field charging of hybrid and electric wind farm vessels, contributing to significant reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the life of the wind farm.

The proposed intelligent infield charging system will utilise energy available at the optimum time whilst providing a safe mooring point and maximising value to both the vessel and offshore wind farm operator.

Oasis Marine Power will supply its Oasis Power Buoy infrastructure to enable the transfer of power to vessels. The Oasis Power Buoy is an offshore mooring and charging station that optimises carbon dioxide reductions with a zero-emission power source fed from wind turbines. The concept commenced testing in the Port of Cromarty Firth, Scotland, during January 2022, and will continue in various locations throughout the year.

Verlume’s Halo subsea battery energy storage system will provide energy storage services to optimise the charging profile. Integrated as part of the Halo device will be an intelligent power conditioning and management system which will provide intelligent management of the available energy, allowing charging at times of low energy demand from the wind farm, and therefore maximising revenue from power generation.

Paul Slorach, Business Development Director at Verlume said: “With the projected growth of offshore wind on an international scale, the decarbonisation of the operations, and maintenance of offshore wind farms will be critical to reaching net zero targets.

“As part of this MoU, Verlume and Oasis Marine Power will be taking industry leading steps to start this decarbonisation journey through electrification, enabling offshore wind operators to reduce GHG associated with the operation of their fields as well as reducing overall fuel consumption and cost.”

George Smith, Managing Director at Oasis Marine Power added: “As we look to transition to a net zero economy, innovative engineering is imperative to facilitate these reductions. Our collaboration with Verlume will explore energy storage options to optimise the Oasis Power Buoy’s existing technology and connection interfaces. Developing valued industry connections, and the bringing together of expertise, offers the greatest advancement towards decarbonisation solutions.”

