Simply Blue Group and Archirodon launch ArcoBlue

Simply Blue Group, an international floating offshore wind developer and Archirodon, an international EPC contractor and renewable energy sources (RES) developer with extensive marine infrastructure expertise, with established offices and activities in Greece, among many other countries, have announced a new partnership branded ‘ArcoBlue’ to explore floating offshore wind development opportunities in Greece.

Simply Blue Group is a leading early-stage developer of floating offshore wind. The company currently has a pipeline of 10 GW of projects and is committed to creating new economic opportunities for coastal communities, and developing projects that co-exist with sustainable fisheries and marine conservation.

Simply Blue Group will bring a wealth of offshore wind experience to this partnership, with projects in a range of markets including Ireland, the UK, the US, Portugal/Spain, and Sweden/Finland.

Archirodon maintains a strong track record as a trusted energy contractor for major international producers. With a strategic focus on the renewable energy sector, the company is actively positioning itself as a significant player with multiple roles from development and EPC up to operations and maintenance, and has formulated a tailored approach to align with countries’ commitments to expanding renewable energy deployment and meeting increasingly stringent energy emission targets.

Archirodon through strategic partnerships with RES majors, is establishing its presence in the renewables market in Greece and CIS countries, through the development of a diverse portfolio of onshore solar and wind parks, with substantial capacity in the range of 2.5 GW.

Sam Roch-Perks, Group CEP of Simply Blue Group, said: “We are delighted to launch ArcoBlue with our partner Archirodon to explore floating offshore wind opportunities in Greece. This partnership marks our entry into the Greek market, as we continue to increase our pipeline of global projects at pace. By partnering with Archirodon, we together bring a holistic package with our combined experience in promoting, developing, and executing large scale projects. The potential for wind energy in Greece is significant, especially for floating wind given the technical characteristics of Greek Waters. Furthermore, with a strong naval and maritime heritage and world-class supply chain facilities, Greece can become a hub for floating wind in the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe. In 2022, the Greek Parliament approved Greece’s first Offshore Wind Law. By 2030 Greece wants to build at least 2.6 GW of offshore wind, so our ambition is to support this target by bringing our lessons learnt from our early projects and of course build a footprint for the future developments beyond 2030.”

Dennis Karapiperis, CEO of Archirodon, noted: “In line with our strategic focus on more sustainable energy sources, we are expanding our expertise in the field with dedicated resources and partnerships, while actively seeking new challenging projects that will contribute to the progressive decarbonisation of the power sector of countries and support ambitious goals to cover the majority of their energy demand from renewable sources.

“Accordingly, we are excited to join forces with Simply Blue Group as ArcoBlue in exploring the Greek new offshore wind market. Our combined expertise and experience will effectively support Greece’s energy transition.”

“Greece’s offshore wind vision is an inspiration for Archirodon. Driven by the needs of the world, we are committed to helping economies grow, improving infrastructure’s resiliency, and increasing access to renewable energy and resources while contributing to a safer, cleaner and more sustainable habitat for future generations. We look forward to becoming pioneers in changing the industry’s conventional approach and eventually transforming the energy landscape through our unique work.”

