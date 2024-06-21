Equinor and Oceanex receive feasibility licenses for Novocastrian Wind

The Australian Government has made a preliminary decision on feasibility licenses for offshore wind projects off the coast of Hunter, New South Wales.

Novocastrian Wind Pty Ltd has been shortlisted to move to the next stage of the feasibility licensing process.

If approved, the proposed project could:

Deliver 2 GW of renewable electricity.

Power 1.2 million homes.

Deliver around 3000 jobs during construction.

Between 200 and 300 ongoing jobs.

Provide more job opportunities with suppliers.

The Offshore Infrastructure Registrar received 8 feasibility license applications across the 1854 km2 zone.

The final decision on feasibility licenses in the Hunter is subject to the outcomes of the consultation processes with license applicants and First Nations groups. Offshore wind projects can’t be built yet.

The feasibility license stage includes:

Consultation with First Nations groups.

Consultation with stakeholders including the local community.

The preparation of environmental assessments and management plans.

Offshore wind offers a large scale, secure, reliable and clean energy source for our electricity network. This decision brings Australia’s offshore wind industry another step closer to reality.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!