Acteon advises floating wind market in East Asia

In the first five months of 2023, InterMoor APAC, a brand in Acteon’s Engineering, Mooring, and Foundations Division, has been awarded eight floating wind studies by various operators in East Asia.

The scope of work ranges from cable design and installation studies, floater transport and installation assessments, commercial budget estimates, to foundation design optimisation of suction and driven pile anchors and their drivability assessments.

Vin Bala, General Manager, Asia Pacific, InterMoor, said: “As Asia Pacific’s floating wind projects are emerging, we are honoured to work closely with the key operators through these important studies. Our long-standing experience in mooring, from design to installation, is widely recognised throughout the region and our marine infrastructure skills earned in the energy industry are transferrable to the floating wind market.”

InterMoor APAC is based in Singapore and has an experienced team of mooring engineers that regularly advise operators and contractors on mooring system design, anchor design, equipment configuration, towing analysis, and more. They design systems and offshore procedures to optimise project time and ensure safety.

